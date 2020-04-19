Floyd C. Warmann
1933 - 2020
Warmann, Floyd C. Asleep in Jesus, Monday, April 13, 2020. Loving husband of Julia (nee Wellen) Warmann; beloved son of the late Gus and Helen (nee Morris) Warmann; dear brother of the late Gene A. (Arlene) Warmann; dear uncle of Scott Warmann; dear brother-in-law of Bernell (Mary), Alfred (Sue), Ron (Debbie), Kenny (Peggy) and Pat (the late Jerry) Wellen and Bob (the late Eunice) Schiefer; our dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Mr. Warmann was a local business owner, assistant to Governor Hearnes and previous member of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. He was also a proud member of the Royal Hibernians and a past Business Man of the Year. He attended Lutheran North High School and Washington University. Floyd was an avid reader. He always had the latest books, and when finished, he filled the libraries of friends and family members. He loved to travel and was a great tour guide on his many trips, both stateside and abroad. Floyd loved his friends and family, and participating in their activities. He particularly loved visiting on Sundays, watching TV and discussing whatever topic came up. He was a great listener and could carry conversations on any topic. He was a great friend, brother-in-law, and uncle. We miss him. God be with him in Heaven. Services: Private family services were held with burial at New Bethlehem Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to BackStoppers. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
Dear family of Floyd. I am family also. First cousin through Floyds dad. Wonderful memories of him in all the family reunions. May God comfort you. Milly Warmann Kolterman
Milly Watmann Kolterman
Family
Floyd, Such a good person, full of life and love. Thanks for the memories of so many times we spent as a family and thanks for being you. Julie keeping you in my prayers. Cindy Carbery
Cindy Carbery
Friend
