Hahn, Floyd H. 87, passed February 28, 2019. Husband of 54 years to Nancy (Jacob) Hahn; two sons: Jeff (Lynn) Hahn and Chris (Kate) Hahn; five grandchildren: Samantha, Sarah, Anna, Parker and Matthew Hahn. Floyd proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War, was a member of the American Legion Post 299 and Moolah Shrine Arab Patrol for 60 years. Services: A celebration of Floyd's life will be held Friday, March 29th, 6:30 p.m. at Andre's Sunset Hills, 13366 W. Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63127.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019