Floyd H. Hahn

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd H. Hahn.

Hahn, Floyd H. 87, passed February 28, 2019. Husband of 54 years to Nancy (Jacob) Hahn; two sons: Jeff (Lynn) Hahn and Chris (Kate) Hahn; five grandchildren: Samantha, Sarah, Anna, Parker and Matthew Hahn. Floyd proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War, was a member of the American Legion Post 299 and Moolah Shrine Arab Patrol for 60 years. Services: A celebration of Floyd's life will be held Friday, March 29th, 6:30 p.m. at Andre's Sunset Hills, 13366 W. Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63127.

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.