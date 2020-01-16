|
Wuthrich, Floyd K.
Passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Rose Wuthrich (nee Schultz); loving father of Lydia Lewis; dearest grandfather of Kathryn Lewis; dear great-grandfather of Brittany (T.J.) Sponable; dear brother of Edgar (Barbara) Wuthrich; dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, January 18, 11:00 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 16, 2020