Gibson, Floyd M. "Bubby"

on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Loving husband of Violet Gibson (nee Black); loving father of Tracey (Dr. Bruce) Sheade, Stacey Mock and late Todd M. Gibson; dear brother of Don (Phyllis) Gibson and the late Geraldine Dohack; loving grandfather of Jake and Olivia Hoffner, Tristan and Laiken Mock; dear uncle of Randy Dohack; dear best furry friend "Spot".

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. Interment Shepard Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society or American Stroke Association appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.