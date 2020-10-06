1/
Floyd M. "Bubby" Gibson
Gibson, Floyd M. "Bubby"

on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Loving husband of Violet Gibson (nee Black); loving father of Tracey (Dr. Bruce) Sheade, Stacey Mock and late Todd M. Gibson; dear brother of Don (Phyllis) Gibson and the late Geraldine Dohack; loving grandfather of Jake and Olivia Hoffner, Tristan and Laiken Mock; dear uncle of Randy Dohack; dear best furry friend "Spot".

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Friday, October 9, 10 a.m. Interment Shepard Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society or American Stroke Association appreciated. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
OCT
9
Funeral
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
