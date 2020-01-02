|
|
Derickson, Forrace L.
90, passed Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Husband of Doris Derickson for 64 years; Father of Rick (Dena) Derickson and Bob (Sandy) Derickson; Brother of Ralph Derickson; Grandfather of Katie (Alex) Grewach, Sydney Weubbels and Jackson Wuebbels; Great-grandfather of Sullivan Grewach and Benjamin Grewach; Preceded in death by best friend Jerry Renfro.
Born in Zeigler, Illinois to Kenneth and Thelma Derickson; Graduated from Southern Illinois University; Proudly served in the U.S. Army, 18th Airborne Sky Dragons; Taught school for the Kirkwood school District; Managed Cool Dell Swim & Tennis Club; He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved and supported his family and friends and was a Christian.
Services: Visitation January 6th from 4-8 p.m. Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO. 63122. Funeral Service January 7th, 10 a.m., Bopp Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020