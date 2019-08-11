|
|
Goddard, Forrest J.
on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Goddard (nee Greer). Dear father of Duane Goddard, Donna (Dave) Meyers, Pat (Theresa) Goddard, Dan (Christina) Goddard, Susan (Paul) Cardwell, Joan Spencer, John (Jill) Goddard, Chris (Helen) Goddard, Greg (Janet) Goddard, Tom Goddard, Jeff Goddard, and the late Andrea Fox. Dear grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Funeral services private. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019