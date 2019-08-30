St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Brown , Foster James "Jamie"

It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of Foster James (Jamie) Brown on August 26th 2019 at the age of 53. Jamie will forever be cherished by his wife of 28 years Cindy, and their loving daughters Megan and Heather. He is survived by his parents Edward and Shirley Brown and his brother Doug (Ted) Brown. He was predeceased by his sister Debbie Brown. In addition Jamie was an amazing uncle to several nieces and nephews. Jamie will be remembered for his selfless acts of kindness, his wonderful sense of humor, his love for the outdoors and fishing, his natural compassion for animals and his "holly jolly" spirit.

Services: A memorial remembrance will be held Saturday August 31st from 1-3 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
