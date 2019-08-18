Rich, Fran

1935-2019

"To have a friend, be a friend."

Born Frances Ruth Greenberg in St. Louis, MO. Married 62 years to the adoring love of her life, Leonard Barnett Rich, until his passing in June 2018. Supportive, loving mother to Sharon Rich Leventhal and Michael Rich. Grammy to Noah and Ariel Leventhal. Devoted daughter of Herman Greenberg and Eva Cytron Greenberg. Granddaughter of Morris & Miriam Cytron and of Max and Jenny Greenberg. Survived by her loving brother, Stanley Greenberg. She received her BA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1957 and was an active member of the American Association of University Women. A philanthropist, especially a supporter of emerging artists and creative theatre groups, she traveled the world, read voraciously, participated in book clubs, played bridge and mah jong. She was a lifelong friend to many, known for writing comedic verse to honor those she loved. She was all about family, bringing us together -making visitors welcome members of our extended tribe. A lifelong supporter of City of Hope, she requested they be the recipient of any memorial contributions. She will be deeply missed.