Krupp, Francella K.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late James and Vera (nee Feldmann) Krupp; loving sister of James (Peggy) and Michael Krupp, Mary (Randall) Roth, Thomas Krupp, Joan (Lew) Mace and John (Sandra) Krupp; our dearest aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many.

Francella served in the St. Louis City Police Department for over 35 years and was a member of the St. Louis Police Honor Guard. She was also involved in The Special Olympics.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Monday, September 21, at 9:15 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Breast Cancer Foundation or BackStoppers Association are appreciated. Visitation Sunday, September 20, 3-9 p.m.