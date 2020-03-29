|
|
Winschel, Frances B.
(nee Meyer), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at age 92. Daughter of the late August and Wilhelminia Meyer; beloved wife of 59 years to the late Norbert Winschel; loving mother of Gerald (the late Barbara) Winschel, Norma (Donald) Rahm, Ann Winschel, Kenneth (Susan) Winschel, Connie (Jeffrey) Bafaro, Sharon (Jim) Wells and the late Cynthia (Alan) Kobermann; dear sister of Trula, Sr. Virginia and the late Walter, Lonnie, Adolph, Viola, Wilfred, Mary and Eugene; dear grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 27; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and friend to many.
Frances cherished the time she spent with her children grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker and was known in the neighborhood for her Saturday morning baking. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, quilting, square dancing, gardening and most recently, playing cards with her Friendship Village friends.
Services: Private family Mass at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church with private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , Easter Seals or Priests for Life. Arrangements by Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois 63123.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020