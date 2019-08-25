Frances B. Winter

Service Information
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Obituary
Winter, Frances B.

(nee Schmittgens) 98, passed away on Sunday, August 18 2019 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester MA. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Harold M Winter, her daughter, Susan Bauman , and son, H Michael Winter. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Cox of Northboro MA, and daughter, Mimi Fuse of Hernando, FL.

Services: A Funeral Mass to celebrate Frances' life will take place on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Redeemer Catholic church, 17 Joy Avenue, St Louis, MO 63119. To read Frances' complete obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
