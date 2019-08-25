Winter, Frances B.

(nee Schmittgens) 98, passed away on Sunday, August 18 2019 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center, Worcester MA. Frances was predeceased by her husband, Harold M Winter, her daughter, Susan Bauman , and son, H Michael Winter. She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Cox of Northboro MA, and daughter, Mimi Fuse of Hernando, FL.

Services: A Funeral Mass to celebrate Frances' life will take place on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Redeemer Catholic church, 17 Joy Avenue, St Louis, MO 63119. To read Frances' complete obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.