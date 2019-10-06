Brownstein, Frances "Fran"

passed away peacefully September 28, 2019 surrounded by her three children, Nancy Brownstein (James Evans), Patty Rothman (Richard), and Robert Brownstein (Marjorie Brownstein). She is survived by six grandchildren, Cindy Panchula (Alex), Jessica Rothman Church (Martyn Church), Danny Rothman, Miller Brownstein (Katie), Henry Brownstein (Lillian), and Walker Evans (Lindsey Stapenek); ten great grandchildren (with another on the way), cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many dear friends. She was married for over 50 years to the late Leo Brownstein.

Born in St. Louis July 3, 1922, Fran is the daughter of the late Louis and Florence (Sheba) Stein; sister to the late Louis Stein, Jr. and is survived by her sister Ruth Mann.

She served in the Coast Guard during WWII; and was pre-school teacher for over 50 years, most of those years at the JCC. She donated her time to not-for-profit boards; and was surrogate mother to many. Swimming was her passion and prescription for longevity.

Fran was open minded, non-judgmental, and always saw the positive in people -- a mensch. She will be missed by her family and friends for her compassion, love, and advice on child rearing.

Private memorial is limited to immediate family. Donations may be made to JCC Early Childhood Center or . Please visit bergermemorial.com for more information.

