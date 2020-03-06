|
Paule, Frances C.
(nee Baldes), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 73 years of Arthur G. Paule; loving mother of the late Bob Paule; dear mother-in-law of Carol (Pete) Paule Olson (nee Bohler); dear grandmother of Tara (Mark) Jovcevski, Mariah (Rick) Robinson and Kris Meyer; dear great-grandmother of Isaac, Oliver, and Henry Jovcevski, Connor, and Cole Robinson, and Rhyen Meyer; dear sister of the late Joe Baldes; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, Monday, March 9, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-6 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020