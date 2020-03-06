St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Church
Paule, Frances C.

(nee Baldes), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 73 years of Arthur G. Paule; loving mother of the late Bob Paule; dear mother-in-law of Carol (Pete) Paule Olson (nee Bohler); dear grandmother of Tara (Mark) Jovcevski, Mariah (Rick) Robinson and Kris Meyer; dear great-grandmother of Isaac, Oliver, and Henry Jovcevski, Connor, and Cole Robinson, and Rhyen Meyer; dear sister of the late Joe Baldes; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, Monday, March 9, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 4-6 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
