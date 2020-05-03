Love, Frances Carole Malloy Bianco was born a coal miner's daughter in Johnstown, PA, on November 22, 1936. Alzheimer's disease slowly took her, and she died in St. Louis, Missouri, on April 23, 2020. Over the course of 83 years, Fran excelled at making more than a dozen houses into homes, raising four children, and being "Grammy" to seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Fran was married to Noel A. Bianco, a multi-franchise car-dealer in St. Louis, from 1953 until his untimely death in 1981. In 1984, Fran married Chester Arthur Love , a lawyer who practiced in Clayton. Chester died in 1995. Fran is survived by her sister, Virginia Kozuch, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; four children: Deborah Bianco of Bellevue, Washington; Patricia Bianco of St. Louis, Missouri; Joel Bianco of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Daryl Bianco of St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Robert Welch (St. Louis), John Cassidy IV (Bellevue, WA), Noelle Cassidy (Renton, WA), Ryan Cassidy (Bellevue, WA), Alex Giannini (Everett, WA), Brianna Bianco (Bellevue, WA) and Sophia Bianco (Dixon, MO); three great-grandchildren: Alaina Brzycki; Jack Cassidy and Max Cassidy, (all of Bellevue, WA); and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Fran's life will be held at some date in the future, when gatherings are allowed again. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Society. Her Journey's Just Begun By an Unknown Author Don't think of her as gone away her journey's just begun life holds so many facets this earth is only one. Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears in a place of warmth and comfort where there are no days or years. Think how she must be wishing that we could know today how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched for nothing loved is ever lost and she was loved so much. A Service of John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes





