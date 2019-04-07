Breckner, Frances Clarkson Rogers Passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth D. Breckner and the late Paul Dorman Rogers; loving mother of Beth Clarkson Rogers (Gerry Marian), Judith Rogers Trout and David Colby Rogers; dearest grandmother of Colby Trout, Annie Jones and Mimi Rogers; dear great-grandmother of Lilly Pranger; dear sister of Carol Coffin (the late Roy Rip) and the late John T. Clarkson (Mary Fitzgibbons Clarkson PhD surviving). A lifelong St. Louisan, she had taught pre-school, was an avid tennis and bridge player and a world traveler. A St. Louis historian, she had volunteered at the History Museum and with other charitable endeavors. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m. A reception with the family will follow the service. In her memory, please wear her favorite colors blue and green. Private interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019