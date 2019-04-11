Frances Clarkson Rogers Breckner

  "My sincere condolences to your family for the loss of your..."
    Z L
  "My sincere condolences, Frannie was a wonderful person. She..."
    JACKIE WALKER
  "I just wanted to send my sincerest condolences on the..."
    SHEPARD Barnes

Breckner, Frances Clarkson Rogers Passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m. A reception with the family will follow the service. In her memory, please wear her favorite colors blue and green. Private interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
