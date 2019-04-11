Breckner, Frances Clarkson Rogers Passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Saturday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m. A reception with the family will follow the service. In her memory, please wear her favorite colors blue and green. Private interment Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the . Condolences may be extended online at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019