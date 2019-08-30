Frances Cohen

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
7500 Olive Blvd
University City, MO
Obituary
Cohen, Frances

Aug.29, 2019Beloved wife of the late Lawrence S. Cohen; special friend of Albert Zvibleman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Cheri Keller (Robert), Lisa Fleishman (David), the late Terry Cohen and late Gary Cohen; dear grandmother of Ashley Fleishman (David Helderman), Jason Keller (Sara Hung), Travis Fleishman (Isabel Rodriguez) and Jeremy Keller (Meredith Hampton); dear sister and sister-in- law of the late Bernice Ashkanazi (late Bernard); dear sister-in-law of Rosalie Rotenberg (Walter Mayer), the late Gerald Cohen (late Sylvia), the late Dorothy Richman (late Norman); dear friend of the late Melvin Lott; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Graveside service Sunday Sept 1, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 7500 Olive Blvd., University City, 63130. Memorial contributions preferred to the , 9370 Olive Blvd., Olivette, MO 63132-3214. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.