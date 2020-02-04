Epplin, Frances

(nee Ahrens) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Epplin; dearest mother of Sister Mary Frances DSP, Anne (James) Jesse, Rose (Drew) Garland, Joseph Leo (Margaret Zapf) Epplin, and Gerard (Frances) Epplin; dear grandmother of Thomas (Jason), Julia (Alex), Matthew (Diane), and Rachel; dear sister of the late Arthur , Richard, and Gerald Ahrens; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, February 5, 4-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Blvd (St Ann). Mass Thursday, February 6, 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, 3500 St Luke Ln. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the "Daughters of St. Paul" at development office, 50 St. Paul's Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or the .