Frances Gersten
Gersten, Frances

August 10, 2020. Age 92, beloved wife of the late Abraham Gersten; dear mother and mother-in-law of Sarah Holtzman (Jim), Sam Gersten (Karen), Gay Guller (Steve) and Mark Gersten (Laura Shapiro); cherished 'bubbe' of Bob Holtzman (Amy), Rich Holtzman, Dave Holtzman (Kerri), Josh Gersten (Jennifer), Mike Gersten (Meredith), Blair Koorsen (Jonathan), Lauren Tiwari (Saurabh), Jennifer Kaseff (Zach), Alyssa Guller, Ethan Guller, Kyla Gersten and Rina Gersten; dear great-grandmother of 9; dear daughter of the late Isaac and the late Sara Eichner; dear sister of the late Avrim Eichner;dear cousin and friend to many.

Frances, a Holocaust survivor, was married for 70 years to the late Abraham Gersten. Together they built a life focused on family, faith, and inner strength. Frances cared deeply for the people in her life, and the people she knew loved her for her kindness, warmth, and concern for others.

In her later years, Frances' love extended to her caregivers, and they returned that love through their tender care, joyful music, and commitment to quality of life. Frances' family is forever grateful to Ashley, Joy, Koko, Kim, and Sandy, and to Pathways Hospice for easing Frances' long journey to eternal peace and love.

Services: The family will hold a private service honoring the life of Frances Gersten. Those wishing to honor Frances can make contributions in Frances' name to the St. Louis Holocaust Museum or the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2020.
