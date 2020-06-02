Hyman, Frances Grossmann 92, died at home Sun, May 31, 2020. Her children, Valerie, Keith, and Karen Hyman were with her. Husband, Kenneth, and daughter, Lisa Morrow, predeceased her. Six grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces, nephews, and countless scores of friends mourn her. Fran was one of St. Louis' biggest fans. She grew up here and could get you anywhere in town much faster than Google Maps. She ardently supported the zoo, the symphony, and Forest Park. She advocated and volunteered for liberal causes she said changed society for the better. Fran consumed news in every medium and loved talking public affairs and politics. She wanted you to know she hopes Trump doesn't get reelected. Services: A private graveside funeral will be held on June 3. Memorial contributions suggested to Planned Parenthood, ACLU, or Forest Park Forever. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2020.