Frei, Frances Helen

passed away, at the age of 88, of natural causes in her Kirkwood home on Wednesday, April 1st 2020. Born in Richmond, VA on July, 14th 1931 to Joseph and Gertrude Eckert, Fran was raised in humble conditions that taught her to treasure all things small and precious. Her early life in the countryside left an indelible love of nature in her, which she would come to share with her husband of 66 years, Robert Frei. Meeting at a church sponsored dance during his enlistment there, they would marry three months later in 1950. Shortly after, Bob and Fran would move to St. Louis and raise their four sons in a life of simplicity, fun, and travel.

Never one for the spotlight, Fran was nevertheless a very active person in the community. She and her husband were parishioners at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kirkwood since the early 1960s, while also being a member of the Social Justice League, an avid hiker with Oasis, and a member of the St. Peter's funeral choir. When she wasn't serving others, her next greatest concern was to be the responsible one in a house full of boys. Fran also served as the secretary for Emil Frei & Associates from the mid sixties to the early nineties, retiring only when typewriters were traded out for computers.

Retirement was spent doing what she and Bob loved best: traveling the nation with their pop-up trailer, absorbing the beauty of the natural world. This pastime would sadly be cut short after her diagnosis of Alzheimer's, which she bravely endured for her final 18 years - always, though, maintaining a graceful dignity about her.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2016, she is survived by her four sons – Stephen, Mark, Christopher, and David – along with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be terribly missed by all.

Services: There will be a private funeral followed by interment, with a Memorial Mass to follow at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Kirkwood.