Rozier, Frances Jane

age 96, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, August 18 at her home in Chesterfield, MO. She was born October 27, 1922 in Cape Girardeau, MO, youngest daughter of the late Francis James Rozier and Barbara Haefner Rozier, of the Rozier Bank in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She attended primary schools in Ste Genevieve and thereafter, Villa Duchesne Academy in St. Louis, MO, Stephens College in Columbia, MO and Washington University School of Fine Arts in St. Louis. She spent her career as an artist and partner in Centaur Studios, a commercial art studio in St. Louis until her retirement in the 1970's.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Mary Elizabeth (Rozier) Sharp, who died in 1991 and Zoe Estella (Rozier) Houk, who died in 2001.

Jane is survived by her two nephews Louis James Sharp IV (wife Pattiann Dangler Sharp) and Francis Rozier Sharp (wife Jane Power Sharp), who remained very close to her to the end, and their 5 children and 12 grandchildren.

Services: Services will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 10:00 AM at Incarnate Word Catholic Church in Chesterfield, MO, followed by burial services on the same day at Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to Kim Clark of St. Louis and the kind staffs of Vitas Healthcare and Concierge Home Health Care for their care and attention to Jane in her final weeks.