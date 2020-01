Joller, Frances

88, Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Joller Sr.; dear daughter of the late Addie Pendergast and Richard Talley; loving mother of Teresa (Dan) Smith and the late Frank J. Joller Jr.; dear sister of Frieda (Carl) Jones, Richard Talley Jr., and the late Mike Talley, Jay (Charlene) Talley, Joe (Dora) Talley. Frances was a mother-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend

Services: Visitation 1/9/2020, Jay B. Smith Maplewood, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Service to start at 11 a.m.