Bauer, Frances L.

(nee Mouldon) Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Bauer. Loving mother of Douglas (Elizabeth) Bauer and Diane (Doug) Cunningham. Loving grandmother of Rose Anne Parker, and Jana Cunningham. Loving great grandmother of Jonathan and Brandon Parker. Our dear aunt, great aunt, and dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Living Christ, 2725 Concord Drive, Florissant 63033, (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH). Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to a appreciated. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com.