Gray, Frances Marie

Born: December 9, 1961. Resting in Peace: September 11, 2019.

Frances was the youngest child of the late John B. and Theresa Sandweg Gray. She leaves behind her seven siblings and their spouses: Joan Gray; Mary (James) Vetter; Anne (late, Paul) Heine; Barbara (Rick) Wilson; John (Becki) Gray; Kathleen "Kitty" Gray; Thomas (Robyn) Gray, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Franny loved canoeing the Current River and sitting by a bonfire. More recently, she enjoyed the companionship of her little rescue dog, "Eddie". In memory of Franny, do something special that brings you joy.

Services: Visitation Saturday, September 21st, 9:15 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne, 1210 Paddock Drive, Florissant, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Academy, 2788 Normandy Drive, St. Louis, MO 63121. For additional information

see www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com