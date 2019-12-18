Frances "JoAnn" Moore

Moore, Frances "JoAnn"

(nee Elder), Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Mon., Dec. 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Delbert Moore; loving mother of Tara (Jason) Lukrofka, Gregory Moore, Susan (Alan) LaChance, Salli (Dale) Atchley, Stacey Moore and Ryan (Charity Lindner) Moore; cherished grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 13; dear sister of Cynthia Wilson, Thomas (Juanita) Elder and the late Virginia Meister; our dear mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass on Fri., Dec. 20, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 15 Forrest Knoll, Fenton, MO. Visitation Thurs., Dec. 19th from 4-8:00 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
