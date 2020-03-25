Price, Frances

passed peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 98. She was a long standing parishioner of St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist Catholic Church (previously Holy Rosary). She is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Jean Bryant, first husband, Oscar Easter, and second husband, Wardell Price. She is survived by two daughters, Norma Harnack (nee Easter) and Countess Price, a brother, Charles Bryant, Sr., and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to current world conditions the family is not able to have a traditional visitation and funeral Mass. Condolences may be sent to the family at 109 Robbins Way Dr., Florissant, MO 63034. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Mother of John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4330 Shreve, St. Louis, MO 63115 and/or to BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179 (online at bjchospice.org)