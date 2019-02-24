Miller, Frances Fran St. Clair (nee Ebbert) 98 years old, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Edwin Buck Miller; beloved mother and mother-inlaw to her children Andrew (Tina) Miller, Wendy (Peter) Eberle, and Barry (Jill) Miller; dearest Gigi to Justin (Jomara) Hoyt, Matthew Eberle, Dan, Davis, Allison and Christine Miller; dearest greatgrandmother to Remy, Christian and Augustus Hoyt. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Fran's father's job with General Motors took her family to many cities across the country, finally settling in St. Louis where she attended University City High School and met the love of her life, Buck. As the matriarch and grande dame of the Miller family, Fran was renowned for her hospitality, quick wit and elegant demeanor. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, playing bridge with her numerous social groups, and dining out, all of which were frequently accompanied by a glass of white zinfandel. The family is much appreciative of the loving support from the various caregivers at Fran's home for the past two years, The Fountains of West County, as well as Seasons Hospice. Special thanks to Fran's favorite Wednesday lunch companion, Lori. Services: Fran donated her body to the Washington University School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments (www.dgckids.org) or a . No formal services will be held. A private gathering is planned at a later date to raise a glass and celebrate a truly remarkable woman.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019