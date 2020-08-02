1/
Frances T. Wills
Wills, Frances T.

(nee Billard) Monday, July 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George J. Wills; loving mother of George J. (Christine) Wills, Linda (the late James) Gutridge and John Wills; proud grandmother of Eric Wills and Joseph (Jeanie) Gutridge; great-grandmother of Eric, Parker, Tyler and Sutton; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service Friday, August 7, 11 a.m. at J.B. National. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to American Heart appreciated. KUTIS SO. CO. SERVICE




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
J.B. National
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
