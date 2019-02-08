Green, Frances Van Sant Long-time resident of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on February 6, 2019, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, attorney John R. Green II, and sister Katherine Conniff of Hawaii. She is survived by her brother, James A. Van Sant of Santa Fe, N.M., her daughter Katherine Green of Telluride, CO, and her son John F. Green, II, of Webster Groves, MO; and loving nieces, nephews, great and great great-nieces and nephews. Frances was a life-long Democrat, and voted for FDR and Harry Truman, as well as all other democratic candidates for office. She helped her parents, Thomas and Katherine Van Sant of Fulton, MO, and in-laws, John and Elizabeth Green of St. Louis, in the preparations for hosting Winston Churchill to Fulton, MO, for the Iron Curtain Speech. She worked as a newspaper reporter for the St. Louis Star Times, and was assigned the task of driving to the households of fallen WWII soldiers to interview the families. Her grandfather, Dr. James A. Van Sant, was a homeopathic doctor in Mt. Sterling, KY, and Frances called herself Dr. Green because of her interest in helping people when they were sick, often handing out Luyties homeopathic remedies. After her marriage in 1946, she devoted herself to raising her children. In later years, she put her formidable sewing skills to work and started, ran and co-owned Toadies in Webster Groves, a store that sold hand-made maternity clothes. She ran the Sewing Circle at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church for decades, and could be depended on to hand-sew costumes for great-nieces Cora and Irene Henry at last minute requests for school projects, including a Betsy Ross costume. Frances also served as a Deacon and Trustee at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Frances was devoted to Webster Groves, and lived in the same house there for 63 years. She ran the Old Webster Merchants Association for a few years. She shopped local before it was in vogue, buying all appliances from Lemcke down the block from her, as well as patronizing the local Straubs, Webster Books, and calling Blanner Electric for repairs. Services: There will be a private burial at the cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63119. Please send condolences to www.luptonchapel.com. A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019