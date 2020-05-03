Frances W. Lerner
Lerner, Frances W. April 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Erwin Lerner of 54 years. Dear mother of Donna (David) Segal and Gary (Gwen) Lerner. Loving grandmother of Lesley (Brian) Steffin, Matthew (Lindsey) Segal and Justin (Sarin) Lerner, Bradley (Aimee) Lerner and Stacy (Phil) Silverman. Beloved great-grandmother of 10. Our dear aunt, cousin and devoted friend. Services: A private family graveside service was held. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or to the charity of the donor's choice. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
