Bieg, Francis A. 91, of Cherokee Village, AR died January 24, 2019 in Ash Flat, AR. Born in St. Louis, he was the son of August A. Bieg and Adella Bugger. He is survived by his wife Theresa, 4 sisters: Sister Virginia, Jerry, Jackie, Carol; 3 brothers, August, Jr., James and Anthony. He was preceded in death by 5 sisters, Marie, Sister Mary Philip, Adeline, Dorothy, Betty and 2 brothers, Joseph and Robert. Services: A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony's Padua Church, 3140 Meramec Street, St. Louis on February 10 at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made at Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehab at 66 Ozbirn Lane, Ash Flat, AR 72513.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis A. Bieg.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2019