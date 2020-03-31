St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries

Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Francis A. "Frank" Diehl

Francis A. "Frank" Diehl Obituary

Diehl, Francis A. 'Frank'

Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Diehl (nee Ryan), loving father of Sandy (Rick) Frazier, Teresa Chambers, Robert (Kim) and Timothy (Becky) Diehl; dear grandfather of Erin (Craig) Gooch, Ryan Frazier, Todd (Kelsey) Chambers, Chris (Erin) Frazier, Daniel Chambers, Kevin (Cathy) Frazier, Lilly and Joshua Diehl; great-grandfather of Teddy, Aiden, Snow and Phoenix; dear brother of Evelyn 'Butsy' Menendez and the late Clarice 'Bebe' Halteman; our dear uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend. Frank was a proud, 3rd generation employee of Western Construction Group, Inc. for 53 years. His career saw him rise through the ranks at Western, retiring as Division Manager. Frank was well respected within the construction industry, making many lifelong friendships along the way. Frank proudly served in the US Army from 1951 to 1954.

Services: Private Funeral Mass and Burial. Memorials to , appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A Kutis South County Service.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
