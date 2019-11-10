Francis B. "Frank" Corona

Corona, Francis B. "Frank"

Died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Stephany (nee Theodore); son of the late Lawrence and Sophia Corona; brother of Bernadette Sieli, Anthony Corona, and the late Lawrence Corona; brother-in-law of George Theodore; uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Mr. Corona was a Police Officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 31 years, retiring as Sergeant. He then became an investigator for the Board of Healing Arts for the State of Missouri for 20 years.

Services: At the family's request, Mr. Corona's funeral was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are greatly appreciated to The Backstoppers, 104 Clayton Rd., Ste 203, St. Louis, MO 63131. The family was served by the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019
