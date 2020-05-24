Francis "Frank" Bryan
Bryan, Francis "Frank" Passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucille and parents Francis (Pete) and Margaret. Beloved brother of Barbara Sadowski, Claire (Steve) Bellville and Mike. Dear uncle of Laurie (Dennis) Forsythe and Paul Sadowski and great uncle of Rachel, Will and Ben Forsythe. Services: Graveside service at a later date at Bethel Cemetery Wildwood, MO. Online at StLouisCremation.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.
