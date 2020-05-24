Bryan, Francis "Frank" Passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 73. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lucille and parents Francis (Pete) and Margaret. Beloved brother of Barbara Sadowski, Claire (Steve) Bellville and Mike. Dear uncle of Laurie (Dennis) Forsythe and Paul Sadowski and great uncle of Rachel, Will and Ben Forsythe. Services: Graveside service at a later date at Bethel Cemetery Wildwood, MO. Online at StLouisCremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.