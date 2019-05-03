Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM South Broadway Athletic Club St Louis , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Francis "Dale" Rice transitioned into his Cosmos Friday, April 26, 2019. Dale was the greatest father to Jennifer and Mike, father in law to Tom and Patti, grandfather to Alicia, Gabriel, Jacob, and Natalie, great grandfather to Louna, as well as uncle to his nieces and nephews. Never having met a stranger - he was well known to many as an educator, mathematician, coach, rehabber, world traveler, marathoner, restaurateur, sky diver, sailor, and most of all a great friend to the countless people that were fortunate to cross his path during his 83 years on this earth. The family would also like to acknowledge Bob King for his friendship and care giving provided to Dale in the last year of his life.

Services: Please join us in a celebration of Dale's life on Saturday, June 1st at the South Broadway Athletic Club in St Louis, Mo beginning at 2pm. We look forward to celebrating and sharing your memories of Dale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital or American Kidney Fund.

