Francis "Frank" Elward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Elward, Francis "Frank"

Loving father of Dr. Alexis Elward of St. Louis; loving grandfather of Meghan Elward-Duffy, Ben Krasnoff, and Katie Krasnoff; dear husband of Linda Settle, stepfather, cousin, and friend to many. He was a tax attorney, a public servant, and an avid sailor. His ashes will be spread at sea, in the waters he enjoyed. Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, One Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Services: Private



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved