Elward, Francis "Frank"

Loving father of Dr. Alexis Elward of St. Louis; loving grandfather of Meghan Elward-Duffy, Ben Krasnoff, and Katie Krasnoff; dear husband of Linda Settle, stepfather, cousin, and friend to many. He was a tax attorney, a public servant, and an avid sailor. His ashes will be spread at sea, in the waters he enjoyed. Memorials may be sent to St. Louis Children's Hospital Foundation, One Children's Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Services: Private