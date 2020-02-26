|
|
Andrew, Francis G. "Frank"
Passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Maryanne Andrew (nee Vansaghi); loving father of Damon (Janet) Andrew and Dana (Blake) Buchholtz; dear grandfather of Corrin, Justin, Caitlyn and Brendan; dear step-father, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Frank spent 28 years as a firefighter with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, February 28, 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:00 AM. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN SERVICE TIME. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salvation Army.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020