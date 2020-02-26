St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Francis G. Andrew Obituary

Andrew, Francis G. "Frank"

Passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Maryanne Andrew (nee Vansaghi); loving father of Damon (Janet) Andrew and Dana (Blake) Buchholtz; dear grandfather of Corrin, Justin, Caitlyn and Brendan; dear step-father, uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Frank spent 28 years as a firefighter with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, February 28, 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:00 AM. PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN SERVICE TIME. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salvation Army.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
