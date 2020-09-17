Grelle, Francis "Frank" Gerard

passed away surrounded by family Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born October 28, 1948 in Saint Louis. Beloved husband of Deborah Campos Grelle for forty-five years; dear son of the late Paul C. Grelle and the late Lucille Wasinger Grelle; loving father of David (Kasey), Ryan (Seth) Tuscher, and Molly (Chris) Mason; proud grandfather of Emily, Bella, Charles, Mallory, Marley, Julian, John, Max, Kit, Cece, Leo, and Desmond; dear brother of Paul (Karon), Dennis (Marion), Barbara (Ed) Lowes, and Kenneth (Carol); dear brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Frank earned an industrial engineering degree from Northwestern University and an MBA from Washington University. He started his career at Missouri Pacific and later became president and owner of Multiplex Display Fixture Company. Frank had a love for the outdoors. He most enjoyed music, reading, working on his farm, and spending time with his family.

Services: Private funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Friday September 18, 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evelyn's House – bjchospice.org, St. Patrick Center –stpatrickcenter.org, or Our Lady of Lourdes - ucitylourdes.org.

