Mihalic, Francis H.

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, January 25, 2020. Beloved Husband of Betty Mihalic (nee Shockey); Cherished Father of Mary E. (Donald) Nagel; Dear Grandfather of Alexandra (Joshua) Conley, Christian James Nagel, Cheri (Robert) Bruce, Shayne (Alicia) Bruce; Dear Great-Grandfather of Arden. Our Dear Uncle, Great-Uncle, Cousin and Friend to many.

"Fran the Man" worked for 35 years at McDonnell Douglas in the Electrical Engineering Department. He served proudly in the US Navy, stationed in Bermuda.

Services: Visitation Thursday, February 6, 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 noon at Buchholz Mortuary West, 2211 Clarkson Road (at Wilson) Chesterfield, MO 63017. Interment National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks, MO. Online guestbook at

buchholzmortuary.com.