Francis J. "Fritz" Azar
Azar, Francis "Fritz" J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of Linda Azar (nee Ludwig) of 39 years; dearest father of Ken Azar, Jenny (Jake) Crum and the late Richard Azar; dear grandfather of Wendy and Daniel Crum; brother of Mike (the late Gerry) Azar, Theresa (the late Foy) Asberry, the late Raymond (Mary), Louis (Shirley) Azar, Mary (Fred) Lauer, Paul (Marian), Joseph (Virginia), Charles(Adelia), Anthony (survived by Kathy), Carl (survived by Ruth Ann) and Stanley Azar; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Service Saturday, September 5, 10:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Friday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
SEP
5
Service
10:00 AM
Hutchens Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
