Azar, Francis "Fritz" J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of Linda Azar (nee Ludwig) of 39 years; dearest father of Ken Azar, Jenny (Jake) Crum and the late Richard Azar; dear grandfather of Wendy and Daniel Crum; brother of Mike (the late Gerry) Azar, Theresa (the late Foy) Asberry, the late Raymond (Mary), Louis (Shirley) Azar, Mary (Fred) Lauer, Paul (Marian), Joseph (Virginia), Charles(Adelia), Anthony (survived by Kathy), Carl (survived by Ruth Ann) and Stanley Azar; our dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Service Saturday, September 5, 10:00 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Friday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.