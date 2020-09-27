Schmitt, Francis John

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, September 24, 2020. Dear son of the late John and Mary Irene Schmitt; dear brother of Rosemary Lane and the late Mildred Schmitt, Elizabeth Williams, William Schmitt and Sylvia Roberts; our dear uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on Friday, October 2, 10 a.m. Private Interment at J.B. National Cemetery. Mr. Schmitt was a member of St. Francis de Sales Benevolent Society. Contributions to any veteran's organization appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON service.