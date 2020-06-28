Reich, Francis Joseph 'Sonny'

Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Betty Reich (nee Ventres) for over 67 years; devoted father of Joseph (Pat), James (Karim) and the late Michael Reich; loving grandfather of Andrea (Matthew) McCulloch, Patrick Reich, Molly (Aaron) Reich-Chester, Alex Reich and Maggie (Alex) Kehm; adoring great-grandfather of Eloise 'Lulu' and Francis 'Frankie' McCulloch; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Frank proudly served as a University City Police Officer for over 34 years.

Services: Funeral services will be held at a later date with details to follow. KUTIS AFFTON Service.