Francis Joseph "Sonny" Reich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Reich, Francis Joseph 'Sonny'

Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Betty Reich (nee Ventres) for over 67 years; devoted father of Joseph (Pat), James (Karim) and the late Michael Reich; loving grandfather of Andrea (Matthew) McCulloch, Patrick Reich, Molly (Aaron) Reich-Chester, Alex Reich and Maggie (Alex) Kehm; adoring great-grandfather of Eloise 'Lulu' and Francis 'Frankie' McCulloch; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Frank proudly served as a University City Police Officer for over 34 years.

Services: Funeral services will be held at a later date with details to follow. KUTIS AFFTON Service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved