Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Francis Riegerix
Riegerix, Francis Joseph Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Friday, April 19, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Carol J. Riegerix (nee Schmidt); dear father of Debbie Riegerix, Kathy (Vern) Schneider, Mike (Bridgette) Riegerix, Thomas (Susan) Riegerix, Patricia (Brent) Collins and the late Francis Riegerix; loving grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 22; loving uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Tuesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
