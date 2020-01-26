Stortz, Francis Joseph Sr.

91, Ballwin, MO, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife Wilma (nee Mabury) of 64 years. He is also survived by five children, Frank (Cindy) Stortz Jr., Robert (Tracy) Stortz, William (Judy) Stortz, Helen Stortz (Richard Camp), and Laura (Jim) Hill. Husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. Loved by many.

Services: Memorial will be on January 29 with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel at St. Agnes Home, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 63122, followed by interment at JB at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Agnes Home.