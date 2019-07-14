Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Francis Lee Barkofske. View Sign Service Information Lupton Chapel - St. Louis 7233 Delmar Blvd. St. Louis , MO 63130 (314)-721-1870 Visitation 10:00 AM Church of the Annunziata in Ladue 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Rd. View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Church of the Annunziata in Ladue 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Rd. View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barkofske, Francis Lee Francis Lee Barkofske was born February 4, 1939 in Kansas City, Missouri and died peacefully at Parc Provence on July 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Frank was the beloved husband of Mico Clark Murphy and the late Mary Anne Potts; dear father of Peter (Katie), John (Grace), and Paul Barkofske (Sarah), and Anne Dielschneider (Kevin), all of St. Louis; dear stepfather of Margot Moore (Charles) of Boston, MA, Forrest Michael Murphy (Jill) of Evergreen, CO, Mercedes Heck (Bailey) of Montclair, NJ, and Maura Pusateri (Phillip) of St. Louis; dear grandfather of Joseph, Matthew, Sarah, Patrick, Will, Ben, Nolan, Mason and Elott Barkofske, Jack and Luke Dielschneider, Grace Moore, Hudson and Liam Murphy, Coley, Adelaide and Rory Heck, and Cosima and Antonina Pusateri; dear son of the late Francis and Mildred Barkofske; dear brother of Paula Fagan of Oracle, Arizona, and Mark Barkofske (Joan) of Prairie Village, Kansas and the late Brian Barkofske (wife Sheila surviving); dear brother-in-law of Kathleen and Michael Potts of St. Louis, Katina Mary Clark of Aguascalientes, Mexico, the late Patrick Potts Jr., and the late Thomas Potts; dear uncle, cousin and friend of many. Frank attended Rockhurst High School and Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri and Saint Louis University School of Law in preparation for a distinguished career as an attorney in private practice and in senior leadership positions with Missouri Pacific Corporation, Peabody Holding Company, Inc. and Bunge Corporation, and as Senior VP and CFO of Ziegler Coal Holding Company. Frank volunteered on the Boards of the of Eastern Missouri (President), St. Elizabeth's Academy (Chairman), the St. Louis Archdiocesan Board of Catholic Education, the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the St. Louis Alumni Council of Rockhurst University and faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister at Barnes Jewish and Missouri Baptist Hospitals. Frank loved his Catholic faith and the Jesuits, especially the late Father Robert F. Weiss, S.J. Frank's family is grateful to the many loving caregivers who comforted Frank through his final journey with Alzheimer's, especially: Cheryl Buschmann, the staff at Parc Provence, Anne Gegg and Ted A. Gillespie. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Rd., on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. with a Visitation at the Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Rockhurst University, Office of Advancement, 1100 Rockhurst Road, Kansas City, MO 64110; Saint Louis University School of Law, Office of Development & Alumni Relations, Scott Hall, 10th Floor, 100 N. Tucker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63101; the , 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis 63132 or the Saint Louis Art Museum, One Fine Arts Drive, St. Louis, Missouri 63110. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





