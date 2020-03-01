Muhm, Francis Leo "Frank"

92, of St. Louis passed away peacefully February 23, 2020 surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; parents, Timothy and Bridget Kelley; adoptive parents, Emil and Stella Muhm; siblings, Thomas, Gertrude, and Joseph; and infant daughter, Kimberly. Frank is survived by his son, Kevin (Janet), grandchildren Jocelyn (Chuck) and Colin, great-grandchildren Bradley and Holly, nieces Kerry and Colleen, and nephew, Tim.

Frank worked as a credit manager for Famous-Barr and was an avid rock collector, runner, and gardener. On retirement, he became a master gardener through MOBOT and president of the Ritenour Men's Garden Club. In 1992, Frank moved with his wife to Isabella, Missouri, where together they founded the Ozark Heritage Garden Club.

During his years in Isabella, Frank enjoyed golfing at Theodosia Country Club, gathering with friends at Theodosia United Methodist Church, and announcing Little League baseball at the Lion's Club. He also wrote his memoir, Passage to 2838, which he later published.

Frank returned to St. Louis in 2010 and lived for several years in LSS senior living communities. His family thanks the LSS staff for the loving care they provided and asks that memorials be made to: Christ Care, c/o Richmond Terrace, 1633 Laclede Station Rd., St. Louis 63117. Christ Care benefits LSS employees in need.

Services: A March 14 memorial will be held at 1 p.m. at University United Methodist Church in University City.