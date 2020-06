Rozmirsky, Francis "Paco" Lorenzo

Beloved son, brother, dad, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away in his sleep on April 7th, from congestive heart failure.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on June 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel Hill Mortuary-Oak Hill Cemetery, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.