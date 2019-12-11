St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:45 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Francis "Frank" Mannion

Francis "Frank" Mannion Obituary

Mannion, Francis (Frank)

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn Mannion (nee Raut); loving father of Mary Jo (Chris) Stuckey, Kathy (Scott) Lessmann and Brigid (Greg) Hamm; dear grandfather of Caitlin, Caroline and Michaela Stuckey, Ted and Tyler Lessmann, Anna Cox and Sophia Hamm; dear brother of Kathleen Hollowood, Brigid (Kevin) Kelley, Joan, Barry (Gayle), and Marian (Jack Curry) Mannion; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, December 13, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Missionary Society. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
