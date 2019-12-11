|
Mannion, Francis (Frank)
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn Mannion (nee Raut); loving father of Mary Jo (Chris) Stuckey, Kathy (Scott) Lessmann and Brigid (Greg) Hamm; dear grandfather of Caitlin, Caroline and Michaela Stuckey, Ted and Tyler Lessmann, Anna Cox and Sophia Hamm; dear brother of Kathleen Hollowood, Brigid (Kevin) Kelley, Joan, Barry (Gayle), and Marian (Jack Curry) Mannion; dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, December 13, 9:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Missionary Society. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019