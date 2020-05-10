Francis Noble "Frank" Ginther
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ginther, Francis Noble Jr. "Frank" May 7, 2020. Beloved partner of May Manoni. Dearest brother of Ann (Michael) Ravetta and Verna (the late Larry) Coleman. Loving son of the late Francis Noble, Sr., and Meta (nee Russell) Ginther. Dear uncle of Neil and Carrie Hager and Larry, Jr. and Joseph Coleman; nephew, great-uncle, cousin & friend. Frank served his country as a Marine and was a recipient of the Bronze Medal of Valor. Frank will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Focus Marines Foundation, Serving Wounded Warriors, 15455 Manchester Rd. #476 Ballwin, MO 63022 or BJC Hospice, 1935 Beltway Dr., St. Louis, MO 63114 appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
(314) 514-1111
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy. He will be missed.
Julie Claspille
Friend
May 8, 2020
My condolences to my cousins Ann and Verna. Frank was a very special man. Remember all the good times. With love, Jan
Jan Lynch
May 8, 2020
You will always be in my heart Frank. Thank you for your friendship. You will be dearly missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Alicia Binford
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved