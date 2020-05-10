Ginther, Francis Noble Jr. "Frank" May 7, 2020. Beloved partner of May Manoni. Dearest brother of Ann (Michael) Ravetta and Verna (the late Larry) Coleman. Loving son of the late Francis Noble, Sr., and Meta (nee Russell) Ginther. Dear uncle of Neil and Carrie Hager and Larry, Jr. and Joseph Coleman; nephew, great-uncle, cousin & friend. Frank served his country as a Marine and was a recipient of the Bronze Medal of Valor. Frank will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Focus Marines Foundation, Serving Wounded Warriors, 15455 Manchester Rd. #476 Ballwin, MO 63022 or BJC Hospice, 1935 Beltway Dr., St. Louis, MO 63114 appreciated. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.